SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
DeSantis Demands Trustees Give $100K to Campaign, Fried Says
Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis required current members of the University of Florida Board of Trustees to donate $100,000 to his campaign or lose their appointment, according to Nikki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner and a Democratic candidate for governor. Insider reported the news Wednesday.
At least nine trustees have donated to DeSantis’s 2022 campaign or the Florida GOP.
It’s not unusual for prominent donors to political campaigns to be rewarded with government appointments, Insider reported, but rarely are current appointees directly threatened over re-election contributions.
Fried learned of DeSantis’s demand through a “private conversation,” her campaign told Insider.
DeSantis and the University of Florida did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, but Helen Aguirre Ferré, executive director for the Republican Party of Florida, called Fried’s accusation a “bald-faced lie.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras resigns amid criticism
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »