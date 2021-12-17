SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Towson U Moves Finals Online
December 17, 2021
Towson University, in Maryland, announced that all final exams would be online, effective at 5 p.m. Friday.
The university is also limiting dining halls to serving to-go meals.
“A review of the data this morning revealed a significant increase over a 24-hour period among the student population. In the last 24 hours, the University Health Center has received reports of 112 new positive cases, the vast majority of them among the student population. The number of positive cases among faculty and staff [remains] in the single digits,” said a letter from Melanie Perreault, provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Winter graduations could be super-spreader events
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »