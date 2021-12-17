Print

Towson U Moves Finals Online

By

Scott Jaschik
December 17, 2021
 
 

Towson University, in Maryland, announced that all final exams would be online, effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

The university is also limiting dining halls to serving to-go meals.

“A review of the data this morning revealed a significant increase over a 24-hour period among the student population. In the last 24 hours, the University Health Center has received reports of 112 new positive cases, the vast majority of them among the student population. The number of positive cases among faculty and staff [remains] in the single digits,” said a letter from Melanie Perreault, provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs.

