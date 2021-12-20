Print

$50M Gift for Physics at Johns Hopkins

Scott Jaschik
December 20, 2021
 
 

The investor and philanthropist William H. Miller III has made a gift of $50 million to the physics and astronomy program at Johns Hopkins University. The gift will fund endowed professorships, postdoctoral fellowships and graduate research.

In 2018, he made a $75 million gift to Johns Hopkins’s philosophy department, believed to be by far the largest gift ever to a university philosophy program.

