$50M Gift for Physics at Johns Hopkins
December 20, 2021
The investor and philanthropist William H. Miller III has made a gift of $50 million to the physics and astronomy program at Johns Hopkins University. The gift will fund endowed professorships, postdoctoral fellowships and graduate research.
In 2018, he made a $75 million gift to Johns Hopkins’s philosophy department, believed to be by far the largest gift ever to a university philosophy program.
