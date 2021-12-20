Print

Oberlin Will Finish Fall Semester Online in January

By

Scott Jaschik
December 20, 2021
 
 

Oberlin College will finish the fall semester in January, with all students having the option to take their classes online.

Oberlin’s fall semester didn’t start until Oct. 2 this year. Students have a break from Thursday through Jan. 2.

Because of COVID-19, the students will have the option of taking the last three weeks of the semester online. Classes for the semester end Jan. 24.

“Currently we are not experiencing the same spread of COVID that some campuses across the country are experiencing, but as we all know from our past efforts, we benefit when we are proactive,” said Carmen Twillie Ambar, the president, in a message to the campus.

