Yale Makes Finals Online

Yale University has shifted all final exams to be online.

“While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period. Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now. We have therefore made the difficult decision that beginning Sunday, there will be no more in-person exams this semester,” said a letter to Yale students from Marvin Chun, dean of Yale College, and others.

The letter also noted uncertainty about the spring semester. “Classes are still scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 18. We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the semester in person, but in light of the rapidly changing public health conditions, we ask you to plan for the possibility that some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester. Please make sure that you pack accordingly (books, electronics, medications, etc.),” the letter said.