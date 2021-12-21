SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
McDaniel Shifts January Term to Online
December 21, 2021
McDaniel College, in Maryland, has shifted its January term -- a three week program that starts Jan. 4 -- to online instruction only. The college is also allowing only a limited number of students on campus.
The college said that courses that cannot be offered online will be canceled.
Independent studies will also be online or canceled.
