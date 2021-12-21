Print

McDaniel Shifts January Term to Online

By

Scott Jaschik
December 21, 2021
 
 

McDaniel College, in Maryland, has shifted its January term -- a three week program that starts Jan. 4 -- to online instruction only. The college is also allowing only a limited number of students on campus.

The college said that courses that cannot be offered online will be canceled.

Independent studies will also be online or canceled.

 

 

 

