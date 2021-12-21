U of Illinois Campuses Will Start Semester Online

The Universities of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and at Chicago will start the spring semester online.

At UIUC, this rule is to allow time to meet a testing requirement. The first week of class (Jan. 18 to 21) will be online. In-person instruction will resume Jan. 24.

The schedule at Chicago starts earlier, and so the first two weeks of classes (Jan. 10 to 23) will be online. Exceptions will be made for health science classes and other classes that must meet in person.

“This is not how we expected the spring semester to begin; however, if there is any consistency to COVID-19, it is its unpredictability,” said a letter to the campus from Michael Amiridis, chancellor at Chicago, and others.