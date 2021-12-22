Duke, Syracuse Announce Changes Due to COVID-19

Duke and Syracuse Universities are making changes in January classes because of COVID-19.

Duke announced that “all undergraduate and graduate/professional classes will be held remotely from January 5-8, 2022.”

“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has upended our holiday celebrations and will continue to require our vigilance and flexibility in order to protect the health and safety of our community,” said a letter to Duke students and faculty member from Sally Kornbluth, the provost, and other administrators.

At Syracuse University, Chancellor Kent Syverud, announced a delay in the start of the spring semester. “Given the sharp increase in COVID cases, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and warnings from public health officials that the first three weeks of January will be the most challenging of this surge, the university will delay the start of the spring semester by one week. In-person classes will now begin on Jan. 24,” Syverud said.