COVID-19 Issues Cancel 3 Bowl Games

COVID-19 issues were cited in the cancellations of three college football bowl games, ESPN reported.

On Thursday, the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl was called off. The game was to be played Friday between the University of Hawaii and the University of Memphis. Hawaii pulled out of the game, citing COVID-19 issues on the team.

On Sunday, the Military and Fenway Bowls were called off. Boston College had over 40 players who were unable to play in the Military Bowl against East Carolina University on Monday.

Virginia also had players test positive for COVID-19, making it unable to travel and play Southern Methodist University at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, set for Wednesday.