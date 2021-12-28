More Colleges Announce Changes for January

More colleges and universities have announced changes in January schedules:

Howard University is delaying the start of the academic term until Jan. 18. That is a week later than normal (plus Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

The University of Chicago is delaying the start of the quarter and changing the format of classes. The quarter will start Jan. 10, one week late, and instruction in the first two weeks will be online only. “Undergraduates living in residence halls are strongly encouraged to delay their return to campus until at least January 20,” said the university announcement.

The University of Southern California will begin classes, as scheduled, on Jan. 10. But the university announced that the first week of classes will be online.