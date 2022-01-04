Elizabethtown President Quits After Less Than 3 Years

Elizabethtown College announced Monday that Cecilia M. McCormick resigned as president, effective on Dec. 31, 2021. McCormick had served as president only since July 1, 2019.

McCormick said she made the decision to focus on her personal and family life. “While I am deeply honored and grateful to serve the Elizabethtown College community as its president, I have made the difficult decision to step down,” McCormick said. “I am proud of the work we have done to keep our college community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, like so many others among us, the pandemic has also reinforced for me the importance of prioritizing what’s most important in our lives. As we start a new year, and with the college on strong footing, I believe this is the right decision for me and my family.”