Texas State, UNC Charlotte Go Online

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2022
 
 

Texas State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are among the latest institutions to move classes online to deal with Omicron.

Denise M. Trauth, the president of Texas State, wrote to students and employees that while classes would start, on schedule, June 18, they would all be online until Jan. 31. She stressed that no classes were being cancelled. Students still may move in to their residence halls as previously scheduled.

UNC Charlotte announced that classes would begin as scheduled Jan. 10, but would be online only until Jan. 24.

 

 

