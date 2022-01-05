Print

Touro System Will Build New Times Square Campus

Maria Carrasco
January 5, 2022
 
 

The Touro College and University System announced plans to build a new campus at 3 Times Square, a Midtown skyscraper in the heart of the New York City tourist destination.

The college and university system said Monday it will build a new nearly 250,000-square-foot campus inside the building, affirming the “continued importance” of in-person learning and a commitment to New York City, according to a press release. The campus will transform eight floors of the building into classrooms, science and technology labs, offices, and event space. Jeffrey Rosengarten, senior vice president of operations for the Touro College and University System, said the institution will also build a library, academic facilities, student lounges and cafes within the 3 Times Square space.

Touro, a nonprofit institution of higher and professional education under Jewish auspices, will house the College of Pharmacy, New York School of Career & Applied Studies, Graduate School of Business, Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Jewish Studies, Graduate School of Social Work, and Graduate School of Technology in the new campus. Touro said it plans to move into the new space in January 2023.

