San Mateo Vice Chancellor Charged With Embezzlement

The vice chancellor of the San Mateo Community College District in California was charged with embezzling taxpayer money, The Mercury News reported Wednesday. The charges result from an ongoing probe into corruption by top district officials.

Jose Nuñez pleaded not guilty to 15 felony charges, including allegations that he illegally used district computers and work hours to support a political ally and a statewide bond measure that would have awarded $2 billion for capital projects at community colleges. Nuñez was also charged with embezzling government funds and failing to report gifts from donors.

Nuñez has been placed on administrative leave. Ron Galatolo, chancellor of the district, was fired in February as a result of the two-year criminal investigation, though no charges have been filed against him.

“Although the facts of the case are still limited, the College District has placed Mr. Nuñez on administrative leave to allow the legal process to take its course,” a district spokesperson told The Mercury News. “The College District has an unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability and supports the District Attorney’s goal of ensuring that these standards are met by all public officials.”