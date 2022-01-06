Print

Texas, Rochester Move Online

Scott Jaschik
January 6, 2022
 
 

More colleges and universities have announced that they are moving most or all of their classes online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Texas at Austin announced, “We are asking faculty members to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the semester, with a target date of January 31 to return to the originally assigned teaching modality. Some may choose to teach in person, while also providing online delivery between January 18 and January 28.”

The University of Rochester announced that all classes in January (except those in the nursing or medical schools) would be taught remotely.

