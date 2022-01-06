Print

University of Florida President to Step Down Next Year

By

Emma Whitford
January 6, 2022
 
 

Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida, will step down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. He will have led the institution for eight years.

“When I was appointed in 2014, I was asked to make three commitments to the Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors,” Fuchs said in a video about his departure. “First, that I would work to raise the stature of UF to be among the nation’s top 10 public universities. Second, that UF would launch and complete a $3 billion fundraising campaign. Third, that UF would not increase its tuition while I served as president. Those promises were made, and those promises were kept.”

Fuchs will step down following the end of a capital campaign and the appointment of his successor, which will likely occur early next year. After a sabbatical, Fuchs will return to the university as a professor of electrical and computer engineering.

