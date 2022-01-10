Oklahoma QB Offered $1M for Eastern Michigan Transfer

With a lack of clear guidance from the NCAA, student athletes’ opportunities to earn money from name, image and likeness rights are wide-open for experimentation. Now a top transfer prospect has a $1 million offer to take his football talent to Eastern Michigan University, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Caleb Williams, a highly touted quarterback who played his freshman year at the University of Oklahoma, announced last week that he was considering transferring to another program. In short order, Charlie Batch, a former Eastern Michigan University and NFL quarterback, targeted the transfer prospect with a million-dollar proposition from an investment firm he works with.

According to the Free Press, Batch tweeted at Williams, “GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready [to] be an EAGLE?”

In his announcement that he was entering the transfer portal, Williams said he might stay at Oklahoma, though he indicated the recent departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley for the University of Southern California played a role in his decision to consider other options.