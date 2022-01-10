Print

U of Wyoming Changes Approach to Testing

Scott Jaschik
January 10, 2022
 
 

The University of Wyoming has announced a new approach to COVID-19 testing in the spring semester.

The university will no longer require all students and employees to be tested. It will test those who seek it out, and it will test a random sample of 3 percent students and employees on Jan. 18.

"There’s already good reason to believe that the virus, particularly the Omicron variant, is widespread in our community. Positivity rates are now growing rapidly, and the risk of creating an environment for further transmission at a mass testing event likely would offset information we would gain from it,” said President Ed Seidel. “We’re making this late change in plans in response to the rapidly changing landscape caused by Omicron, which is highly transmissible but appears to cause less severe illness than previous versions of COVID-19.”

