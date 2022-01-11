13 Cal State Campuses Will Begin Spring Semester Online

At least 13 California State University campuses will begin their spring semesters online.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cal Poly Pomona announced Monday it will resume classes, online, Jan. 24 and in-person classes Feb. 12.

“Even though we are temporarily moving to online instruction, the campus remains open. All offices and services are now and will remain accessible and staffed to support our campus community,” wrote President Soraya M. Coley.

Other campuses that will start remotely are located in: Channel Islands, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Fresno, Northridge, Fullerton, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Marcos.