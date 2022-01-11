Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

13 Cal State Campuses Will Begin Spring Semester Online

By

Scott Jaschik
January 11, 2022
 
 

At least 13 California State University campuses will begin their spring semesters online.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cal Poly Pomona announced Monday it will resume classes, online, Jan. 24 and in-person classes Feb. 12.

“Even though we are temporarily moving to online instruction, the campus remains open. All offices and services are now and will remain accessible and staffed to support our campus community,” wrote President Soraya M. Coley.

Other campuses that will start remotely are located in: Channel Islands, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Fresno, Northridge, Fullerton, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Marcos.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education
All In? Or Just Some?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Build a Better University.
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022
When Articles Collide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 