Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Baptist College in Kentucky Picks First Female President

By

Emma Whitford
January 11, 2022
 
 

Georgetown College in Kentucky appointed Rosemary Allen, a former provost and dean at the college, to serve as its 26th president, Baptist News Global reported Monday. She will be the Baptist college’s first female president.

Allen had served as interim president since October, when former president William Jones was dismissed after being accused of sexual assault by a former employee, according to the News Global.

“Rosemary Allen was the clear choice as Georgetown’s next president,” said Robert L. Mills, chairman of the Georgetown Board of Trustees. “Through her longstanding commitment to Georgetown—first as a faculty member and later as provost—she has demonstrated with distinction the outstanding qualities we desire in a president to lead this school.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education
All In? Or Just Some?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Build a Better University.
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022
When Articles Collide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 