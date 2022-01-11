Baptist College in Kentucky Picks First Female President

Georgetown College in Kentucky appointed Rosemary Allen, a former provost and dean at the college, to serve as its 26th president, Baptist News Global reported Monday. She will be the Baptist college’s first female president.

Allen had served as interim president since October, when former president William Jones was dismissed after being accused of sexual assault by a former employee, according to the News Global.

“Rosemary Allen was the clear choice as Georgetown’s next president,” said Robert L. Mills, chairman of the Georgetown Board of Trustees. “Through her longstanding commitment to Georgetown—first as a faculty member and later as provost—she has demonstrated with distinction the outstanding qualities we desire in a president to lead this school.”