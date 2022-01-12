Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bomb Threat at University of Utah Black Cultural Center

By

Sara Weissman
January 12, 2022
 
 

The Black Cultural Center at the University of Utah received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

University of Utah police are investigating the threat with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Interim Police Chief Jason Hinojosa told KUTV 2News. No bomb was found after a search of the building.

Hinojosa called the threat “very sad and infuriating.”

“This is meant to harass,” he said. “This is meant to torment, to stoke up fear, and it’s something we take very, very seriously.”

The bomb threat, which was made in a call to a crisis center call line in California, comes after a rash of similar threats at historically Black colleges and universities last week.

“The University of Utah is not a haven for this kind of hateful and biased thinking and attacks, and university leaders have committed to completing a thorough review with actionable steps to be implemented during the spring semester,” the university tweeted. “This assault on the security of our Black students, faculty and staff requires sensitivity, compassion and timely action.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Oft-Neglected Way to Help Restore
Students’ Mental Health
The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

‘Out of Office’ and the Future of Higher Ed Work
How to Build a Better University
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 