Bomb Threat at University of Utah Black Cultural Center

The Black Cultural Center at the University of Utah received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

University of Utah police are investigating the threat with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Interim Police Chief Jason Hinojosa told KUTV 2News. No bomb was found after a search of the building.

Hinojosa called the threat “very sad and infuriating.”

“This is meant to harass,” he said. “This is meant to torment, to stoke up fear, and it’s something we take very, very seriously.”

The bomb threat, which was made in a call to a crisis center call line in California, comes after a rash of similar threats at historically Black colleges and universities last week.

“The University of Utah is not a haven for this kind of hateful and biased thinking and attacks, and university leaders have committed to completing a thorough review with actionable steps to be implemented during the spring semester,” the university tweeted. “This assault on the security of our Black students, faculty and staff requires sensitivity, compassion and timely action.”