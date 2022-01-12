Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Dartmouth Offered Tuition Refund

By

Scott Jaschik
January 12, 2022
 
 

Dartmouth College offered a full tuition refund to students who wanted to leave because of COVID-19.

The college offered the money until Monday, after students had a full week of classes.

Dartmouth had 566 cases of COVID-19 during the first week of classes, VTDigger reported.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Oft-Neglected Way to Help Restore
Students’ Mental Health
The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Elites Really Are Different
The Revolution in Higher Education Is Already Underway
‘Out of Office’ and the Future of Higher Ed Work
How to Build a Better University
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 