SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Dartmouth Offered Tuition Refund
January 12, 2022
Dartmouth College offered a full tuition refund to students who wanted to leave because of COVID-19.
The college offered the money until Monday, after students had a full week of classes.
Dartmouth had 566 cases of COVID-19 during the first week of classes, VTDigger reported.
