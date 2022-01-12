SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council Announced
January 12, 2022
The Department of Homeland Security is re-establishing the Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council, an advisory committee whose primary purpose “will be to provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary and DHS senior leadership on matters related to homeland security and the academic community,” according to a notice published today in the Federal Register. The committee will include representatives from academe and from various federal agencies.
