U of Missouri Curators Vote Down a Mask Mandate

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted down a proposal to require masks to be worn on its four campuses, KCUR reported.

The proposal that the board rejected came from the system president and chancellor, Mun Choi. "Scientifically, it will have the effect of reducing the transmission of COVID that will result in less Missourians getting infected," Choi said.

As of Monday, there were more than 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 on the flagship campus in Columbia.

Board members questioned with mandates would work. The board chair, Darryl Chatman, who voted against the recommendations, said, "If we need to reconsider, we'll reconsider," he said.