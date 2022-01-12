Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Missouri Curators Vote Down a Mask Mandate

By

Scott Jaschik
January 12, 2022
 
 

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted down a proposal to require masks to be worn on its four campuses, KCUR reported.

The proposal that the board rejected came from the system president and chancellor, Mun Choi. "Scientifically, it will have the effect of reducing the transmission of COVID that will result in less Missourians getting infected," Choi said.

As of Monday, there were more than 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 on the flagship campus in Columbia.

Board members questioned with mandates would work. The board chair, Darryl Chatman, who voted against the recommendations, said, "If we need to reconsider, we'll reconsider," he said.

 

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Oft-Neglected Way to Help Restore
Students’ Mental Health
The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

‘Out of Office’ and the Future of Higher Ed Work
How to Build a Better University
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 