Dartmouth Extends Need-Blind Policy to International Students
January 13, 2022
Dartmouth College announced an anonymous $40 million gift that will enable the college to offer need-blind admissions to international students. That brings to six the number of colleges with the policy: Amherst College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, Princeton and Yale Universities.
“In a time when many of humankind’s most difficult challenges know no borders, we are proud to be a magnet for undergraduate talent regardless of citizenship and regardless of a student’s ability to pay,” said President Philip J. Hanlon.
