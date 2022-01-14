Print

Iowa Becomes Test Optional in Public University Admissions

By

Scott Jaschik
January 14, 2022
 
 

The Iowa Board of Regents voted this week to become test optional in admissions at the state’s three public universities: Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.

“Our findings continued to indicate that the tests do have some value on predicting first-year GPA (grade point average) but ultimately had a limited relationship to the likelihood of graduation,” Chief Academic Officer Rachel Boon said.

