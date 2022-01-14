SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Iowa Becomes Test Optional in Public University Admissions
January 14, 2022
The Iowa Board of Regents voted this week to become test optional in admissions at the state’s three public universities: Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“Our findings continued to indicate that the tests do have some value on predicting first-year GPA (grade point average) but ultimately had a limited relationship to the likelihood of graduation,” Chief Academic Officer Rachel Boon said.
