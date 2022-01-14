Mills College and Alumnae Association End Legal Fight

Mills College and the Alumnae Association of Mills College have dropped their respective lawsuits against each other, the college announced Thursday.

The Alumnae Association sued college officials in July, hoping to receive more detailed financial information about the college and ultimately slow a merger with Northeastern University. The college countersued, and the two parties have subsequently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Litigation “will be concluded upon review and entry of the dismissal order by the assigned judge,” according to a press release.