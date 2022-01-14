SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Mills College and Alumnae Association End Legal Fight
January 14, 2022
Mills College and the Alumnae Association of Mills College have dropped their respective lawsuits against each other, the college announced Thursday.
The Alumnae Association sued college officials in July, hoping to receive more detailed financial information about the college and ultimately slow a merger with Northeastern University. The college countersued, and the two parties have subsequently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.
Litigation “will be concluded upon review and entry of the dismissal order by the assigned judge,” according to a press release.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Fewer high school graduates enroll in college
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Chabad grows its presence on college campuses
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »