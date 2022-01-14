SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UVA Provost to Become 9th President of UPenn
January 14, 2022
M. Elizabeth Magill, executive vice president and provost of the University of Virginia, has been nominated to serve as the ninth president of the University of Pennsylvania. The Board of Trustees will vote on her nomination March 4.
If confirmed, Magill will assume the Penn presidency on July 1, 2022. She would succeed Amy Gutmann, who announced last year that she would step down after serving in that role since 2004.
