SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Westfield State Rescinds Testing Requirement
January 14, 2022
Westfield State University, in Massachusetts, has rescinded its requirement that all students receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus, The Westfield News reported.
The reason is that students were reporting that they couldn’t find a test available.
“I continue to receive feedback on the undue burden our PCR test requirement is placing on a significant number of our returning students and their families. We apologize for this inconvenience and frustration, as there remains ongoing difficulties with obtaining a PCR test and growing delays in the turnaround of the results,” wrote President Linda Thompson in an email to the campus.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Fewer high school graduates enroll in college
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Chabad grows its presence on college campuses
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »