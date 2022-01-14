Westfield State Rescinds Testing Requirement

Westfield State University, in Massachusetts, has rescinded its requirement that all students receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus, The Westfield News reported.

The reason is that students were reporting that they couldn’t find a test available.

“I continue to receive feedback on the undue burden our PCR test requirement is placing on a significant number of our returning students and their families. We apologize for this inconvenience and frustration, as there remains ongoing difficulties with obtaining a PCR test and growing delays in the turnaround of the results,” wrote President Linda Thompson in an email to the campus.