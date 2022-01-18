Print

Dormitory Roof Collapses

Scott Jaschik
A roof collapsed on a dormitory at Brevard College, in North Carolina, WLOS reported. There were 50 students inside when the collapse, which is blamed on snow, took place. All managed to leave the building.

