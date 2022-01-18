SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Dormitory Roof Collapses
January 18, 2022
A roof collapsed on a dormitory at Brevard College, in North Carolina, WLOS reported. There were 50 students inside when the collapse, which is blamed on snow, took place. All managed to leave the building.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- University of Virginia clarifies all students allowed in multicultural center
- Humorous advice for students' negative reviews of professors (opinion)
- Ruling finds Title IX liability for actions by nonstudents
- Synchronous instruction is hot right now, but is it sustainable?
- What a professor considers when reading recommendation letters (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Class action suit filed against top private colleges | Inside Higher Ed
- Ohio State drops effort to update student information system
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »