SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Prosecutors Recommend Dropping Charges Against MIT Professor
Federal prosecutors have recommended that the government drop charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of hiding ties to Chinese entities on a 2017 grant application to the U.S. Department of Energy, The Wall Street Journal reported. The recommendation to drop the charges against the MIT professor, Gang Chen, is based in part on new information from a Department of Energy official, who told prosecutors in recent weeks that the agency did not believe Chen had an obligation to disclose his China-related posts at the time and didn’t believe the department would have withheld grant funding had he disclosed them.
Chen is part of a group of academics who have been accused of hiding their Chinese affiliations on grant applications and charged under the auspices of the Department of Justice’s controversial China Initiative, which was established by the Trump administration with the ostensible aim of combating economic espionage. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October the new assistant attorney general for the department’s National Security Division would “review all the activities in the department,” which encompasses the China Initiative.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Class action suit filed against top private colleges | Inside Higher Ed
- Ohio State drops effort to update student information system
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »