Yale Divinity Acknowledges Racial Injustice in Its History

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2022
 
 

The Yale University Divinity School has announced that its history is full of racial injustice. Dean Greg Sterling said, “We ask God for forgiveness. We ask those against whom we have sinned for forgiveness. We do not ask for forgiveness without working to change our institution.”

Sterling said the Divinity School is allocating $20 million in endowment to fund 10 social justice scholarships each year for incoming students who are dedicated to social justice work. The scholarships will cover all tuition for each recipient, as well as the comprehensive fee and board fee, and will provide a $10,000 annual stipend to help meet living expenses.

