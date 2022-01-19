Initiative Seeks to Engage Students on Pressing Social Ills

A group of 45 colleges and universities in California was selected to participate in a new statewide initiative to involve low-income students in finding solutions for pressing state problems such as inequities in education, climate change, pandemic recovery and food insecurity​, according to an announcement from the office of California governor Gavin Newsom.

The program, #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, will provide paid fellowships for up to 6,500 students at the participating colleges and universities and will begin this fall. Fellows who complete 450 hours of service over the course of a year will receive a $7,000 living allowance and a $3,000 education award. Undocumented students who qualify for in-state tuition at California campuses are eligible to apply.

The program allows students to “serve the social and civic health of our state while also earning funds to pay for college,” Joseph I. Castro, chancellor of the California State University system, said in a press conference. “This historic investment will help mitigate the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on both students and communities.”

The goal of the program is ultimately “forming stronger connections” among Californians, Newsom said. “And that takes place slowly, day in and day out.”