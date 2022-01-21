Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Climate Change in the Hindu Kush–Himalaya

By

Doug Lederman
January 21, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Falk Huettmann, professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, explores climate change’s effects in one particular region. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fostering Wellness During a Time
of Continued COVID Uncertainty
The Big Threat to Academic Freedom
No One’s Talking About
Fire Mark Schlissel,
but Don’t Troll Him

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A New Way to Talk About New Books About Academic Innovation
What If Nothing Matters?
Reckoning With the Past, Preparing for a Better Future
A Different First Day
Do We Expect Fish to Climb Trees?
Learning Communities and Registration Issues

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 