SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Climate Change in the Hindu Kush–Himalaya
January 21, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Falk Huettmann, professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, explores climate change’s effects in one particular region. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Humorous advice for students' negative reviews of professors (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Fewer high school graduates enroll in college
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »