SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Department Investigates Brigham Young’s Treatment of Gay Students
The Education Department is investigating Brigham Young University to determine whether its punishments for gay students violate Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. It is unusual for the department to investigate a religious college, like Brigham Young, because they are exempt from Title IX enforcement in most areas. A complaint was filed against Brigham Young in 2020, when the university changed its honor code, removing a ban on “homosexual behavior.” But a few weeks later, after some students came out on campus, the university clarified that same-sex partnerships would still be banned.
University spokesperson Carri Jenkins said in a statement that “BYU is exempt from application of Title IX rules that conflict with the religious tenets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints … BYU does not anticipate any further action by [the department’s Office for Civil Rights] on this complaint.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Humorous advice for students' negative reviews of professors (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Fewer high school graduates enroll in college
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »