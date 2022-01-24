Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

‘Entanglement’ With Colleague Spurred FIU Leader’s Resignation

By

Doug Lederman
January 24, 2022
 
 

Florida International University published a statement Sunday revealing that its president, Mark B. Rosenberg, resigned Friday in part because he had entered into an emotional relationship that caused a university employee “discomfort.”

Rosenberg resigned suddenly Friday after 13 years as president, saying that he needed to attend to “personal health issues” and to the deteriorating health of his wife of 47 years. Sunday, the chair of the Board of Regents of the public university in Miami, Dean C. Colson, released a short statement that introduced a letter from Rosenberg amplifying his reasoning.

In it, he said that his wife’s declining health and his role as her primary caregiver had affected his own personal well-being and prompted him to seek mental health services. Beyond that, though, he wrote, “Regrettably, these issues spilled over to my work and I caused discomfort for a valued colleague. I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement. I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take fully responsibility and regret my actions.”

Rosenberg said he had disclosed the relationship “through proper channels” and concluded with the board that an “immediate change” would be best.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Keeps a President Up at Night
Fostering Wellness During a Time
of Continued COVID Uncertainty
The Big Threat to Academic Freedom
No One’s Talking About

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Piranha Feed
How Universities Should Think about the Warren OPM Letter
Markets 1, Policy 0
A New Way to Talk About New Books About Academic Innovation
What If Nothing Matters?
Reckoning With the Past, Preparing for a Better Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 