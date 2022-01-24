Madison Bars Fan for Anti-Asian Behavior

The University of Wisconsin at Madison has barred a fan from ever again buying tickets to an athletic event for his conduct at a basketball game at Northwestern University.

The university said on Twitter, “We join with @UWBadgers and all #Badgers in condemning the abhorrent anti-Asian actions of an attendee at the Northwestern game this week. We applaud NU for removing him. He is no longer welcome at UW Athletics events—we are barring him from buying tickets on our platform.”

University officials said the fan made anti-Asian gestures at Northwestern fans.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh released a joint statement: “We are reaching out today to condemn the offensive anti-Asian gestures made by a man in Badgers apparel at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game at Northwestern University and to share the actions being taken. Our events should be a place for everyone to enjoy the excitement of college sports. The University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University and the Big Ten Conference promote good sportsmanship, appropriate fan behavior and a welcoming atmosphere for all fans at all athletic events. Racist behavior at our venues is unacceptable and we will take action promptly to address it.”