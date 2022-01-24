U of Rhode Island Revokes 2 Honorary Degrees

The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees has voted to revoke two honorary degrees: one to retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and one to former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The board acted on the recommendations of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and President Marc Parlange.

The university noted that Flynn, who received a degree in 2014, “pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of ‘willfully and knowingly’ lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement” and “In November 2021, during a rally in San Antonio, Texas, General Flynn called for the establishment of ‘one religion’ in the U.S. His behavior was widely condemned as a violation of the doctrine of religious freedom enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

As for Giuliani, the university said, “Mayor Giuliani participated in the January 6, 2021, rally that incited the assault on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. His words encouraged domestic terrorist behavior aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Mayor Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., and the State of New York for his unfounded claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The courts have determined that there is evidence that Mayor Giuliani has made false and misleading statements in representing President Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed reelection efforts.”