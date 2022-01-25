Print

Faculty Groups Condemn Utah Valley U

Scott Jaschik
January 25, 2022
 
 

Two faculty groups have said the COVID-19 measures in place at Utah Valley University are inadequate, Fox13 reported.

The American Federation of Teachers and the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors condemned administrators “for countenancing unsafe and unhealthy conditions in work and learning spaces shared by students, staff and faculty.”

The groups called university’s COVID-19 protocols are “merely weak, unenforceable recommendations that seem tailored to accommodate non-masking and unvaccinated individuals.”

In the letter, the teachers and professors allege that they had no input into the development and implementation of the protocols and are now “scrutinized” for modifying courses due to the university’s deficiencies in testing and classroom monitoring. “Despite the administration’s persistently optimistic messaging, we cannot rely upon hope and resilience alone,” the groups said.

The university recommends but does not require masks on campus. Here are details on the university’s approach to COVID-19.

