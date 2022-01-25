SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Michigan State Holds Classes Online, but Basketball…
Michigan State University is holding all classes online until Jan. 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But Fox News noted that basketball games during January all featured the same 100 percent attendance: 14,797 fans.
Blake Maday, a Michigan State student, said, “The fact that students can fill the [the arena] packed shoulder to shoulder for hours before the game, for the entirety of the game and be together for, you know, probably three hours at night with no social distancing, not even including all the outsiders being brought in to campus for the game, it's wildly hypocritical.”
Dan Olsen, the deputy spokesperson for Michigan State University, said, “Athletics events are optional events that students or the pubic [sic] can attend, unlike classes which are required for our students to progress toward their degree and graduate.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Ohio State drops effort to update student information system
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- University of Michigan fires president
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »