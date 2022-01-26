Controversial Transfer Agreement Ends

The California Community Colleges system has discontinued plans to partner with American Public University System, a for-profit institution, said California Community Colleges chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley at a Board of Governors meeting Monday.

The system announced a transfer agreement with the for-profit university in October, a move criticized by student advocates nationwide, EdSource reported.

Daisy Gonzales, the acting chancellor at the time, said in an October statement that the agreement with American Public University System was one of nearly 60 made with transfer partners to ensure students’ credits count when they transfer to universities.

A letter sent to Oakley on Jan. 14 called on system leaders to end the agreement because of a “history of misleading marketing to veterans” at American Public University System, among other issues. It also notes that American Public University System settled fraud allegations with the Massachusetts attorney general in 2018. The letter was signed by representatives of 13 organizations.

“California never should have signed a contract with a predatory for-profit college that was sued by law enforcement for high-pressure enrollment tactics and failing to disclose job prospects to student veterans and military students,” Carrie Wofford, president of Veterans Education Success, said in a statement.