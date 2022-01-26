SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Dartmouth President to Step Down in 2023
Dartmouth College president Philip J. Hanlon will step down in June 2023 after a decade at the helm of his alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Hanlon, who joined Dartmouth in 2013, will officially hit the 10-year mark as president before he exits his leadership role.
Beyond his presidential duties, Hanlon has also taught undergraduate math courses at Dartmouth.
Hanlon graduated from Dartmouth in 1977 before embarking on an academic career that saw him start as a mathematician and ultimately led him back to the top post at his alma mater after stops at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the California Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan, where he rose through the faculty ranks to an administrative position.
“The time is right to pass the torch,” Hanlon said in part of a message announcing his departure.
According to his bio, Hanlon is the 18th president in Dartmouth’s history and the 10th alumnus to serve in that capacity.
