Faculty Groups Condemn Utah Valley U Over COVID-19

Two faculty groups have said the COVID-19 measures in place at Utah Valley University are inadequate, Fox13 reported.

The American Federation of Teachers and the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors condemned administrators “for countenancing unsafe and unhealthy conditions in work and learning spaces shared by students, staff and faculty.”

In a letter, the groups called university’s COVID-19 protocols “merely weak, unenforceable recommendations that seem tailored to accommodate non-masking and unvaccinated individuals.”

In the letter, the teachers and professors allege that they had no input into the development and implementation of the protocols and are now “scrutinized” for modifying courses due to the university’s deficiencies in testing and classroom monitoring. “Despite the administration’s persistently optimistic messaging, we cannot rely upon hope and resilience alone,” the groups said.

A university statement said, “At Utah Valley University, we work closely with health experts to rigorously protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff within the confines of state law. We consistently encourage all to follow COVID-prevention protocols, and like many other universities, mandated vaccinations for spring semester with personal, medical, and religious exemptions, as required by law. Free testing, vaccines, and booster shots are also available to students and employees on campus, and we are seeing record numbers of our UVU community being tested and vaccinated.”