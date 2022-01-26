SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Washington, Seattle U to Resume In-Person Classes
The University of Washington and Seattle University both have announced plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 31, The Seattle Times reported.
“We cannot promise this will be the last time the coronavirus will cause disruptions to our university,” said a letter to UW students from Ana Mari Cauce, the president, and Mark A. Richards, the provost. “We understand how hard dealing with uncertainty is and the anxiety it causes. But what we can promise is that we are committed to in-person learning when the public health situation allows for it and that we will continue to be guided by the best science and our health experts, as we have been throughout the pandemic.”
Eduardo M. Peñalver, president at Seattle University, wrote, “As our experience of COVID enters a new phase, we are beginning to hear public health experts change their orientation from managing a ‘pandemic’ to living with an ‘endemic’ virus. As a campus community we have the know-how, the experience and the will to adapt to the virus in all its forms and phases. If we continue to chart our course with equal measures of scientific rigor and reasonable flexibility, we will be able to overcome whatever COVID (or any other public health challenge) may throw our way.”
