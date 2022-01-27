Judge Rules Trump Lawyer Must Hand Over University Emails

John Eastman, a conservative law professor who worked with former president Donald Trump in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, must respond to a House of Representatives select committee subpoena for emails he sent during his time at Chapman University, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Eastman resigned from Chapman last January at the behest of university officials.

Chapman will turn over 19,000 emails to Eastman by Tuesday so that he and his counsel can decide which documents contain confidential legal advice between Eastman and Trump, CNN reported.

Eastman had tried to deny the request for documents, claiming Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. After the House select committee sent its request to Chapman, Eastman sued to block it.