Cal State Poised to Follow U of California on Testing
The California State University system is poised to follow the University of California and move to test-blind admissions, under which the SAT and ACT would not be considered in admissions decisions, the Los Angeles Times reported.
At a board meeting Wednesday, not one trustee spoke against the proposal, and the educational policy committee voted for the proposal. Trustees said they believe grades are a better predictor of college success than test scores.
The full board will vote in March.
“The issue of SAT and ACT testing has overwhelmed students and families for a long time,” said Trustee Diego Arambula. “To see that a [grade point average] alone actually has better predictive power makes it abundantly clear to me that if we can clear this all off of the plates of young people and their families who are already going through such stressful times right now … it’s in the right interest of our communities.”
