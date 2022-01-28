Coalition Plans New College Application

The Coalition for College, founded several years ago as an alternative to the Common Application, is planning to change its application. “Rather than provide a separate application, the Coalition for College will integrate the application process within Scoir, software that many students and counselors use every day. Scoir makes its robust set of college advising tools free to all students and free to Title I eligible schools,” said a press release from the coalition. It said the new integrated application process would begin in the summer.

Stacey Kostell, CEO of the coalition, said the new application would “strengthen our support for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in higher education.”

A spokeswoman for the coalition said that the coalition was still working on the application.

The coalition has 165 colleges as members, while the Common App has more than 900.

Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of the Common Application, said, “We applaud all efforts aimed at reducing barriers for students to apply to college. We look forward to learning more about how this initiative will work for students and those who support them.”

She added, “The college admissions landscape is ripe for change, and we’ll continue to work with our members to help more students access, afford and attain postsecondary opportunities.”