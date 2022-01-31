Schlissel Offered Faculty Job at Michigan

Dr. Mark Schlissel, who was fired as president of the University of Michigan this month, has been offered a faculty job, The Detroit Free Press reported.

On Thursday, he was offered a job in the medical school and in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. He was offered $185,000 for the jobs. It is not known whether Schlissel has accepted the terms.

Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the moves to the Free Press. “Mark Schlissel is entitled to a faculty position, with tenure, that was granted as part of his initial U-M employment agreement and confirmed in his most recent agreement,” Fitzgerald said.