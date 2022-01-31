Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Schlissel Offered Faculty Job at Michigan

By

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2022
 
 

Dr. Mark Schlissel, who was fired as president of the University of Michigan this month, has been offered a faculty job, The Detroit Free Press reported.

On Thursday, he was offered a job in the medical school and in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. He was offered $185,000 for the jobs. It is not known whether Schlissel has accepted the terms.

Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the moves to the Free Press. “Mark Schlissel is entitled to a faculty position, with tenure, that was granted as part of his initial U-M employment agreement and confirmed in his most recent agreement,” Fitzgerald said.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Crises Make Us Lead (and Feel)
Another Educational Challenge
COVID Has Revealed
Biological Gender in Fair Competitive Sports Policy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Rankings and Purposes
How Selective Might Elite Universities Be in 2050?
Guest Post: Not So Fast on Campus Self-Censorship
Friday Fragments
How OPMs Should Respond to the Warren Letter
No More Mean Girls

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 