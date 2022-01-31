SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Schlissel Offered Faculty Job at Michigan
January 31, 2022
Dr. Mark Schlissel, who was fired as president of the University of Michigan this month, has been offered a faculty job, The Detroit Free Press reported.
On Thursday, he was offered a job in the medical school and in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. He was offered $185,000 for the jobs. It is not known whether Schlissel has accepted the terms.
Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the moves to the Free Press. “Mark Schlissel is entitled to a faculty position, with tenure, that was granted as part of his initial U-M employment agreement and confirmed in his most recent agreement,” Fitzgerald said.
