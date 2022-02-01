Print

Emory Replaces Loans With Grants

Scott Jaschik
February 1, 2022
 
 

Emory University announced Monday that it will replace all need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages, replacing them with institutional grants and scholarships beginning this fall for the 2022–23 academic year.

The university currently spends $143 million on need-based aid for undergraduates. As a result of the change, Emory will spend $151 million next year.

President Gregory L. Fenves said, “By eliminating need-based loans for undergraduates, our students have the opportunity to earn their Emory degrees with less debt as they embark on their extraordinary journeys after graduation.”

