Indiana State U Enrollment Falls by Nearly 25% Since 2019
February 1, 2022
Indiana State University’s spring enrollment has dropped to 8,541, which is down 11.6 percent from spring 2021, in large part due to COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.
The spring enrollment for 2019 was 11,382. The drop since then is 24.9 percent.
The university has attributed enrollment declines to the impact of the pandemic. Indiana State draws many first-generation and Pell Grant–eligible students, and nationally many of them are less likely to go to college.
